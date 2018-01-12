If you are as crazy about stationery as we are, but just don’t have the time to explore all the stationery havens in town, fret not! Hop onto Instagram {as if we need any more reasons} and start shopping from our curated list of online stationery stores.
Vintage Notebooks & Pastel Pencils: 10 Instagram Stores To Get Your Stationery Fix At
The Paper Company
With pretty pencils {which we don’t feel like sharpening}, vintage notebooks, cute planners, card holders and diaries, The Paper Company is winning at stationery. We love their specially curated gift guides for different kinds of people, like travellers, artists, boss ladies, and more. They even have some really elegant thank you cards for brides; simple yet beautiful.
The Fairy Dust Studio
The Fairy Dust Studio is very vintage and very French. They have cutesy cards, bookmarks and notebooks with floral, animals and bird graphic artworks on their chic pastel stationery. Want some for yourself? Head to their Instagram or Facebook page, take a look through the photos, and message them to place your order.
Shop online here.
LetterNote
Obsessed with doodling but a plain, ordinary book just won’t do? Head on to LetterNote‘s stationery section to get your mitts on their wicked products. Their collection of notebooks and note cards are chic, with fine textured covers and simple prints.
You can choose from plain, ruled or grid paper. Check out their section of engraved card holders, as well; they will definitely make handing out your business cards more exciting.
Shop online here, and check out their Facebook and Instagram pages as well.
ThePostbox
A fan of pop art and bright colours? ThePostbox has them on the covers of their fab notebooks, in which you can choose to doodle, scribble or pen down your thoughts. They can even be customised—you can add your name into a pre-existing design {makes for a great gift, don’t you think?}.
Rubberband
Rubberband‘s products are characterized by their easy-on-the-eye, minimal aesthetic.
Our favourites? Their gift combos in a complimentary assortment of different notebooks and memo pads.
Chapter & Ink
The online store is the ultimate one-stop-shop for high-end stationery products. They have beautiful lavish cards for all occasions with typography, confetti, foil, and floral designs, or in the form of certificates. Who knew cards could be so pretty?
They have notebooks and journals that will immediately make you want to put pen to paper, whether it’s just to list out your plans as a bridesmaid or your bucket list. What’s more? They also have confetti bombs, ribbon tags and rubber stamps; notebook heaven looks like this!
Crenulate
More than just a brand, Crenualte is a project that aims at spreading awareness about Braille. They do gorgeous diaries, notebooks and planners that are hand-bound by the visually impaired and carry the phrase – ‘Making 2018 memorable’ and ‘I wish you luck’, in Braille script. Proceeds from the purchase of these planners go to the Blind School, so there’s no better way to start the year than by lighting up someone else’s life.
Check out their Instagram here.
Origin One
Origin One offers really hip journals, notebooks and memo pads that boast of great design. Think brown, rustic gilded memo blocks, handmade paper, thread-stitched notebooks, pocket notebooks and souvenir maps.
Each notebook has various size options, colour options {black, kraft cover or white} and blank vs lined pages. In earthy and neutral hues, all their products are classic; no colour splashes and clashes here. And have we mentioned their stationery subscription mystery box? It’s like gifting yourself a surprise; it brings you a curated selection of their stationery, starting at INR 1,000 every month.
Craft Boat
These guys make some lovely, sustainable stationery as well as recycle cotton for their gorgeous handmade paper. Their range of stationery is inspired by their travels, with each city having a different theme. Their Jaipur-themed range was a beautiful array of bougainvillea prints. Delicate and dainty, their stationery brings spring right to your desk.
Check out their Instagram and Facebook and see for yourself.
