Why does festive wear always have to mean ethnic wear? I rocked this happy-hued outfit last week and felt great taking on a festivities - in style.
Could This Cowl Dress Pass Off As Festive Wear? For Sure!
Jacket & Cowl Dress Set
Stylish and straight-up chic - this co-ord set is exactly the wardrobe upgrade I've been looking for. The pretty paisley print is really soothing - perfect for a low-key event during the festive season. Is it just me or does the cowl dress remind you of a dhoti? The jacket with its detailing gives it a that little extra shine you need to be in that festive spirit. AND it tick marks all my outfit parameters - comfy, unique and flattering (yay!)
Hand Block Printed Tote
I've been raving about Pitara's out-of-the-box bags but I have to say, this spacious number surpassed them all!! I'm digging the quirky paisa print, and the pouch it comes with. I got it on LBB for just ₹1050, and it's a steal if you ask me!
Ruffled Flats
I tied together my already blue look with these ruffled flats by The Tassel Life. It helps keep things casual when you're meeting your mausi or buaa or some relative during the festivals for brunch. I love the subtle polka dot detail, the vibrant colour and the best part? They come with double cushioning (yay!) They're selling super fast on LBB, get yours asap.
Comments (0)