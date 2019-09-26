Could This Cowl Dress Pass Off As Festive Wear? For Sure!

Stylish and straight-up chic - this co-ord set is exactly the wardrobe upgrade I've been looking for. The pretty paisley print is really soothing - perfect for a low-key event during the festive season. Is it just me or does the cowl dress remind you of a dhoti? The jacket with its detailing gives it a that little extra shine you need to be in that festive spirit. AND it tick marks all my outfit parameters - comfy, unique and flattering (yay!)