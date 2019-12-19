BYOB: Build Your Own Burger At The Burger Club

Known for engineering the juiciest burgers in town, The burger club gives it's customers an opportunity to choose their choice of buns, patties, toppings, sauces and even cheese. The chef suggested me one of their highest selling burgers which were the devil chicken. It had soft buns with black and white sesame seeds on top, a thick layer of omelette, big chicken of juicy chicken pieces and loads of veggies inside. What was good in their making was that they used very thin and mild sauces as dressing over the veggies and chicken patties. This allowed me to savour the true fresh taste of chicken pieces and omelettes. I also had a magic platter; potato wedges and zig zag fries mixed in spicy mayo sauce and topped with fresh cut cilantro, tomatoes, onions and nacho chips. They have a fairly large range of shakes, tea and coffee too. Perfect hangout place for youngsters and fun loving people as both the floors of this outlet are beautifully decorated; colourful graffiti on walls, yellow bulbs, all sorts of wooden chairs and sofa sets and cool wall hangings adorn the place.