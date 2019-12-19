Housed in The British Council {you can’t miss it, it’s zebra-striped}, CAARA café is at the helm of a pioneering “Good for you. Good for tomorrow” food movement, and serves hearty yet healthy British and European dishes.
Eco-friendly Dining at the CAARA Cafe
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Nearest Metro Station: BARAKHAMBA
Shortcut
Eat
The BBQ pulled pork Panini and Brownie Square with salted caramel
Drink
CAARA’s own blend of coffee from Mysore, Anandini Himalaya Tea and fresh, slow pressed juices
LBB likes it for
Providing catering with a conscience. Much of the produce comes courtesy of chemical-free growers, FARM LOVE in the verdant surrounds of Vasant Kunj, whilst the beans are CAARA’s own Mysore blend. Mull over The British Council’s art installations with a cup of masala chai: Café culture in the truest sense.
The food and drink
Where to start? For caffeine addicts and coffee snobs, don’t leave without sampling CAARA’s own blend. If visiting in the AM they do an on-the-go Breakfast Smoothie containing banana, oats, yoghurt and honey. Lunchtime treats include that BBQ Pulled Pork Panini, an energising Super Food Salad, plus a moist and nutty in equal parts, carrot cake.
Worth waiting for
For those of you working in Connaught Place watch this space: In the future CAARA café will be offering an office delivery service.
What more?
Get lunch to go or sit out in the sunny courtyard surrounds. And why not check out The British Council’s latest exhibitions.
