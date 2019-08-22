Pretty Lights, Beautiful Interiors & Good Food At Cafe Wink

I went with my friends a few months ago and I really loved Café Wink for its interior, it's service and it's quality. The place was quiet and peaceful that soothe your soul. This is all one need to fill their bellies. The quality of the food was amazing and it tastes great. We got early their so we got time to get our pictures clicked as the exterior of the café was so beautiful even the interior was good too. I would also suggest visiting at night because the lighting is so cool and absolutely great to have pictures. We ordered a BBQ Lassaniya that was so deliciously. The staff was cool and polite. I would like to share an incident with you all. I lost my diamond ring there, but the staff was so nice they searched for it and confirmed it's here. I was so overwhelmed and impressed by their service and loyalty. The place was good for family, friends, and couples.