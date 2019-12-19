For Good Food & Pretty Interiors, This Cafe In Janakpuri Is Just Perfect

Explored this wonderful café in District Centre, Janakpuri named as Café Another Day, Very well lighted Café with warm lights and beautiful ambience to lighten up your mind and mood. The seating was too comfortable to calm your stature. Amazing music and atmosphere was an apt addition to the sublime exquisiteness of this place. As far as food is concerned, I ordered, 1. Butter Garlic Grilled Fish: Grilled fish cooked in a juicy butter garlic sauce, presented beautifully and was a fine delight to my palate. 2. Cajun Spiced Mexican Chicken: Chicken Tikkas cooked in a startling Mexican sauce, spicy and the most recommendable dish of this place. Definitely coming back for this. 3. Meatlover: Grilled Chicken, Bacon, sausages with mozzarella, wow for hardcore meat lovers. 4. Dahi ke Sholey: Very nicely prepared Dahi ke Kebab. 5. Alfredo Pasta: 5/5 6. Fire Cracker Shake: - Chocolate Shake, whipped cream, Brownie, Nutella, Chocochips. Can give a paradise to the chocolate lover. The food was extremely good served with great graciousness.