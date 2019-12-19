Chill & Make The Most Of A Good Weather Day At Taj CCD

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Cafe Coffee Day

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Pallavi AWWA Complex, Opp. Taj Palace Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 9 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

If you're looking to spend some nice, quality time with your home-team or significant other, go ahead and spend an evening at the Taj CCD in Chanakyapuri.

We do realise that it's a better option to go here during winter, so right now, we feel that it'd be the perfect spot to chill at for a late night coffee, or on a good weather day particularly. The outdoor area of this particular Cafe Coffee Day is its plus point. In case you're worried about the heat, they do have giant mist fans here to keep things comfortable for their visitors.

Mostly, this coffee shop is a favourite among JMC, Maitreyi and Venky college kids. Perhaps, you can chill over here after a shopping spree at Sarojini or after binging on momos at Yashwant Place (as these two market areas are the closest to this CCD).

Also, Taj CCD is a pretty budget-friendly spot to grab a coffee at (about INR 500 for two people), so that's a plus, plus reason to plan a date here soon. 

What Could Be Better

Of course it can get quite warm during the summer, but as we've mentioned, perhaps y'all could head here for a late night coffee. 

Other Outlets

Cafe Coffee Day

New Delhi, Delhi
3.9

Regal Building, 44, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
4.2

36-37, Opp. CRPF Public School, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

Sector 29, delhi
4.2

SCO 25, Ground Floor, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

East Patel Nagar, New Delhi
3.7

11/15, East Patel Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

Sector 16, Noida
3.8

Plot 24, IT Towers, Sector 16A, Noida

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day The Square

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.1

C-14, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

Safdarjung, New Delhi
4.0

A-12, Near Kamal Cinema, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

Green Park, New Delhi
4.0

S-34, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi
3.9

5/54, Main Shankar Road, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default
Cafes

Cafe Coffee Day

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Pallavi AWWA Complex, Opp. Taj Palace Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 9 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Cafe Coffee Day

New Delhi, Delhi
3.9

Regal Building, 44, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
4.2

36-37, Opp. CRPF Public School, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

Sector 29, delhi
4.2

SCO 25, Ground Floor, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

East Patel Nagar, New Delhi
3.7

11/15, East Patel Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

Sector 16, Noida
3.8

Plot 24, IT Towers, Sector 16A, Noida

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day The Square

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.1

C-14, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

Safdarjung, New Delhi
4.0

A-12, Near Kamal Cinema, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

Green Park, New Delhi
4.0

S-34, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi
3.9

5/54, Main Shankar Road, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default