Chill & Make The Most Of A Good Weather Day At Taj CCD

If you're looking to spend some nice, quality time with your home-team or significant other, go ahead and spend an evening at the Taj CCD in Chanakyapuri.

We do realise that it's a better option to go here during winter, so right now, we feel that it'd be the perfect spot to chill at for a late night coffee, or on a good weather day particularly. The outdoor area of this particular Cafe Coffee Day is its plus point. In case you're worried about the heat, they do have giant mist fans here to keep things comfortable for their visitors.

Mostly, this coffee shop is a favourite among JMC, Maitreyi and Venky college kids. Perhaps, you can chill over here after a shopping spree at Sarojini or after binging on momos at Yashwant Place (as these two market areas are the closest to this CCD).

Also, Taj CCD is a pretty budget-friendly spot to grab a coffee at (about INR 500 for two people), so that's a plus, plus reason to plan a date here soon.