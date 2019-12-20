Drop Into Cafe Culture For Strong Coffee & Croque Monsieurs

Their menu is still not in its final form—what we got was a chalkboard rough version of what’s to come—but what we saw, we liked. There are sandwiches, pasta, risotto and a sharing platter of Spatchcock {grilled chicken}.

We ordered the Croque Monsieur, served with a side of French fries and were pretty impressed with the quality of both the cheese and the ham. And even though the usual crunch from this dish was missing, it still got it into all our good books. We intend to go hog on the Spatchcock very, very soon.