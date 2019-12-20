Cafe Culture is a brand new matte white cafe in GK’s M Block Market. The minimal decor is bound to pull you in and their aromatic coffees are bound to make you stay. And yes, there’s stuff to munch on too.
Drop Into Cafe Culture For Strong Coffee & Croque Monsieurs
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Shortcut
Eat
Croque Monsieur, Spatchock
Drink
Mango & Apricot Shake, Cafe Mocha
Winning For
Its decor, which looks like its come out of an Instagram home decor account. Think white brick walls, plants in wooden pots and pendant lamps hanging off thick ropes
Say Cheese
Their menu is still not in its final form—what we got was a chalkboard rough version of what’s to come—but what we saw, we liked. There are sandwiches, pasta, risotto and a sharing platter of Spatchcock {grilled chicken}.
We ordered the Croque Monsieur, served with a side of French fries and were pretty impressed with the quality of both the cheese and the ham. And even though the usual crunch from this dish was missing, it still got it into all our good books. We intend to go hog on the Spatchcock very, very soon.
Shake It Up
If coffee isn’t your thing {who are you anyway?}, you need to get a taste of their shakes. They have Vanilla Blueberry, Pineapple Kale and a wonderful Mango Apricot. The best part – they’re pretty low on sugar which brings out the natural taste of the fruit and doesn’t kill your appetite for dessert.
So, We're Saying...
Cafe Culture is a charming place to catch up with a friend over some yummy coffee {yay for Blue Tokai} and a sandwich. However, their dessert game isn’t super strong yet {we tried the New York Cheesecake and the Tiramisu} so we’d suggest giving it a month or so before heading there for sweet treats.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Comments (0)