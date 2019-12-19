When Sangam Cinema evolved from being an old, single screen cinema to the new Sangam Courtyard, Cafe Delhi Heights was one of the new additions that came with the change. Mixing good food with a bit of Delhi humour, this cafe is worth a try.
Hungry AF? Look No Further Than Cafe Delhi Heights
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Munirka
Chow Down
Juicy Lucy Burger, Tenderloin Steak with Black Pepper Sauce
Sip On
Paan Day, Oreo Cookies Shake
Winning For
What really takes the cake is their amazing breakfast menu
Quirk And The City
Bare brick walls, cushions with eclectic prints on them, interesting art, and classic wooden furniture give the cafe a very cosy feel. The cafe, being Delhi-themed in more ways than one, brings out the fun side of the city through their menu design, boards, and even the overall arrangement. The music is good too, with a mix of popular hit numbers and live performances.
This place is definitely for those who wish to have a relaxed evening with friends and family, and don’t want the generic loud music to ruin a good conversation. Choose your seats wisely though, some arrangements can be uncomfortable when sitting for long hours.
Deli Meets Delhi
If your palate is attuned to subtle flavours, this one is not for you. The menu has a lot to offer and most of it has a very deli-style appeal to it. Our foodscapade started with a portion of Sautéed Chicken Bruschetta and Hot Garlic Chicken Wings and we loved both of them for creating a balance of flavours, with the herbed bruschetta being a neutraliser of sorts for the spicy chicken wings.
Next up, we ordered the Juicy Lucy burger, one of the most popular dishes from the outlet and quickly found out why – the meat patty was tender, and the cheese and jalapeno stuffing went well with the spiced juices of the burger. The Tenderloin Steak with black pepper sauce too, proved to be just the way we wanted it {we ordered a medium rare, and would recommend that you choose the doneness according to your liking}.
Two drinks, apart from the usual beers that we indulged in, were the Paan Day and the Oreo Cookie Shake. While the Paan Day was a refreshing twist to the usual Paan flavours, the Oreo Cookie Shake could have been thicker, and didn’t really impress. The Chocolate Mud Cake and the Blueberry Cheesecake, are our recommendations from the desserts menu.
So, We’re Thinking…
We loved it, and probably you will too. The cafe has much to offer for those who love their food to be a little greasy or full of flavour {the breakfast menu is worth a try}.
You might want to skip alcohol here and opt for their shakes and virgin mixes, as they are the real winners here. The portions here HUGE, so maybe ask your host about what you’re ordering to avoid wastage.
Where: Shop 1-2, Ground Floor, Sangam Courtyard, R K Puram
Nearest Metro Station: Dhaula Kuan
Contact: 011 26180291, 011 26180292
Price: INR 2,000 for two
Timings: 10.30am – 12am
