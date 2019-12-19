Hungry AF? Look No Further Than Cafe Delhi Heights

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Cafe Delhi Heights

New Delhi, Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sangam Courtyard, Shop 1 & 2, Ground Floor, R K Puram, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 10 Other Outlets

Shortcut

When Sangam Cinema evolved from being an old, single screen cinema to the new Sangam Courtyard, Cafe Delhi Heights was one of the new additions that came with the change. Mixing good food with a bit of Delhi humour, this cafe is worth a try.

Chow Down

Juicy Lucy Burger, Tenderloin Steak with Black Pepper Sauce

Sip On

Paan Day, Oreo Cookies Shake

Winning For

What really takes the cake is their amazing breakfast menu

Quirk And The City

Bare brick walls, cushions with eclectic prints on them, interesting art, and classic wooden furniture give the cafe a very cosy feel. The cafe, being Delhi-themed in more ways than one, brings out the fun side of the city through their menu design, boards, and even the overall arrangement. The music is good too, with a mix of popular hit numbers and live performances.

This place is definitely for those who wish to have a relaxed evening with friends and family, and don’t want the generic loud music to ruin a good conversation. Choose your seats wisely though, some arrangements can be uncomfortable when sitting for long hours.

Deli Meets Delhi

If your palate is attuned to subtle flavours, this one is not for you. The menu has a lot to offer and most of it has a very deli-style appeal to it. Our foodscapade started with a portion of Sautéed Chicken Bruschetta and Hot Garlic Chicken Wings and we loved both of them for creating a balance of flavours, with the herbed bruschetta being a neutraliser of sorts for the spicy chicken wings.

Next up, we ordered the Juicy Lucy burger, one of the most popular dishes from the outlet and quickly found out why – the meat patty was tender, and the cheese and jalapeno stuffing went well with the spiced juices of the burger. The Tenderloin Steak with black pepper sauce too, proved to be just the way we wanted it {we ordered a medium rare, and would recommend that you choose the doneness according to your liking}.

Two drinks, apart from the usual beers that we indulged in, were the Paan Day and the Oreo Cookie Shake. While the Paan Day was a refreshing twist to the usual Paan flavours, the Oreo Cookie Shake could have been thicker, and didn’t really impress. The Chocolate Mud Cake and the Blueberry Cheesecake, are our recommendations from the desserts menu.

So, We’re Thinking…

We loved it, and probably you will too. The cafe has much to offer for those who love their food to be a little greasy or full of flavour {the breakfast menu is worth a try}.

You might want to skip alcohol here and opt for their shakes and virgin mixes, as they are the real winners here. The portions here HUGE, so maybe ask your host about what you’re ordering to avoid wastage.

Where: Shop 1-2, Ground Floor, Sangam Courtyard, R K Puram

Nearest Metro Station: Dhaula Kuan

Contact: 011 26180291, 011 26180292

Price: INR 2,000 for two

Timings: 10.30am – 12am

 Find them on Facebook here.

Other Outlets

Cafe Delhi Heights

IGI Airport, New Delhi

Worldmark 3, Ground Floor, 11, Hospitality District, Aerocity, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Delhi Heights

Saket, New Delhi
4.1

DLF Place Mall, 1st Floor, 221, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Delhi Heights

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.2

DLF Promenade Mall, 308, 2nd Floor, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Delhi Heights

Gurugram, Haryana
4.3

Cyber Hub, Shop 10, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Cafe Delhi Heights

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon

Cross Point Mall, GL-121-123, 1st Floor, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Cafe Delhi Heights

Sector 18, Noida
4.2

DLF Mall Of India, 3rd Floor, E-439, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default

Cafe Delhi Heights

Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Delhi Heights - Hotel Diplomat

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.4

Hotel Diplomat, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Delhi Heights

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
4.2

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, R-301 & 302, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Cafe Delhi Heights

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

R Cube Monad, CS-002, Ground Floor, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

image-map-default
