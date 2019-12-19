Hungry AF? Look No Further Than Cafe Delhi Heights

If your palate is attuned to subtle flavours, this one is not for you. The menu has a lot to offer and most of it has a very deli-style appeal to it. Our foodscapade started with a portion of Sautéed Chicken Bruschetta and Hot Garlic Chicken Wings and we loved both of them for creating a balance of flavours, with the herbed bruschetta being a neutraliser of sorts for the spicy chicken wings.

Next up, we ordered the Juicy Lucy burger, one of the most popular dishes from the outlet and quickly found out why – the meat patty was tender, and the cheese and jalapeno stuffing went well with the spiced juices of the burger. The Tenderloin Steak with black pepper sauce too, proved to be just the way we wanted it {we ordered a medium rare, and would recommend that you choose the doneness according to your liking}.

Two drinks, apart from the usual beers that we indulged in, were the Paan Day and the Oreo Cookie Shake. While the Paan Day was a refreshing twist to the usual Paan flavours, the Oreo Cookie Shake could have been thicker, and didn’t really impress. The Chocolate Mud Cake and the Blueberry Cheesecake, are our recommendations from the desserts menu.