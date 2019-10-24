Bookmark This Student Friendly For Some Delish Food & Drinks!

Located in the heart of Satya Niketan, the hub for eating out for South Campus students, Cafe Diaries has a lot to offer for all the age groups. The ambience of the cafe is calm and peaceful with light music soothing your mind. The cherry on the cake in this café is the games section !! You can find all your favourite board games there, be it business, monopoly, tambola, jenga, playing cards, UNO to name a few. You can surely go there if you want to spend quality time with your buddies!! Talking about food, they have a varied menu starting from the soups to starters, salads, pastas, pizzas, drinks, sweets, etc. The best food preparation that I had was: Peri Peri Chicken pizza, loaded nachos, Rosy vodka pasta, Pomodoro pasta. I strongly recommend that if you are going to this café, do give loaded nachos, and pasta a try! You can click good pictures in the café as the lighting is appropriate for that. You can easily make bookings for the table before visiting this café.