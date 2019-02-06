Try Out This Exotic Cafe In Chhattarpur

This place is unlike any other cafe in Delhi. Situated in the Dhan Mill Compound, which has 4-5 more eating joints and not to forget it has Pernia Pop Up store and couple of more designer store located around it. Cafe Dori is a cafe by Nappa Dori which is all about leather goods and vintage stuff, you can check out their site for more details. Coming back to food Cafe Dori has one of the best food options available for all foodies out there. Their specialty is Hot Chocolate which is just next level of goodness in a big mug. I tried Turkish eggs here, which was poached eggs served on a bed of Greek yogurt with a chilly butter and parsley. With jazz playing in the background and warm and romantic ambiance, this place is a perfect weekend choice. Also, it's pet-friendly!