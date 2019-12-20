Cafe Fusion is a small eatery in Noida that serves some delish fast food at reasonable prices. Basically, this is your answer if you’re looking for cheap fast food.
Noida's Cafe Fusion Takes You On A Round Trip To Heaven With Their Food
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: BOTANICAL GARDEN
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
Anyone feeling a little lazy. If you don’t want to go out, but do want to enjoy some comfort fast food, pick up the phone and order in from here.
What Is The Ambience Like?
It is a small eatery with a couple of tables outside. They mainly do home deliveries which is great if you’re not in the mood to head out in the sun {summer, ugh}.
Heavenly Bites
The Fusion special roll is definitely worth a try. It takes you on a round trip to heaven before you realise that you need to be going in for one more bite. You should also try the Tandoori Chicken Pull Apart {let this be a surprise until you eat it}; you’ll fall in love with it.
In the mood for pasta? Try the Alfredo Pasta and the Chicken Manchurian Pasta.
#LBBTip
Parking is a major issue so it is better to order in. They have great deals going on with their food most days, so make sure to inquire about them.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: BOTANICAL GARDEN
Comments (0)