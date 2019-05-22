Pretty Ambience, that's it. That's exactly what is the X-factor of Cafe Inside Stories. I will not say the food here is extraordinary but it's good. They have more than enough options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. I tried Classic Pad Thai, Avocado Tartine, Beijing Crispy Chicken, and Hot Chocolate. You should try everything except the Hot Chocolate because that was more like Bourne Vita. With good music and beautiful ambience, this place is a good date night option. They have outdoor as well as indoor sitting options and both of them are really pretty. This place worth giving a shot.
This Place Is Definitely The Prettiest & The Most Insta Worthy Cafe!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SAKET
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better
The sign board that directs you to this place is so small that you can easily miss it. If you want to visit this place reach Rose case and there is big black gate next to it that leads to a small lane where Cafe Inside Stories is located.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Family
