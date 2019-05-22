This Place Is Definitely The Prettiest & The Most Insta Worthy Cafe!

Pretty Ambience, that's it. That's exactly what is the X-factor of Cafe Inside Stories. I will not say the food here is extraordinary but it's good. They have more than enough options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. I tried Classic Pad Thai, Avocado Tartine, Beijing Crispy Chicken, and Hot Chocolate. You should try everything except the Hot Chocolate because that was more like Bourne Vita. With good music and beautiful ambience, this place is a good date night option. They have outdoor as well as indoor sitting options and both of them are really pretty. This place worth giving a shot.