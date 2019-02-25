Visit This Cute Little Cafe Where Everything Tastes Like Heaven

Cafe lota is an amazing cafe in the heart of Delhi which serves authentic Indian cuisine with a little bit of twist. It is located inside the crafts museum compound and the vibe of the place is just awesome. Usually, it is filled with people from the art field or tourists who come to see the museum. We have been here twice and we tried : Mushroom and Kalari cheese uthappam Sabudana popcorn Hari mirch thecha. Palak Patta chaat. Chicken majestic Bhat ki churkani, aloo ke gutke, bhang ki chutney Apple jalebi with coconut dip Mango golgappey. All the above items were perfect! Mushroom Kalari cheese uthappam was soft and fluffy and full of flavours. The Sabudana Dana popcorn are small sabudana balls served with Hari Mirch chutney which was again amazing. Palak Patta chaat, this dish you will see in almost all the tables there, I don't need to say more. Chicken majestic is a South Indian recipe. A bit of a twist to chicken 65. Bhat ki churkani with aloo ke gutke and bhang ki chutney is a kumaouni dish and was perfectly made. Apple jalebi looked very heavy but was super light and perfectly sweetened. Coconut dip was a superstar. Mango golgappey are golgappas filled with mango ice cream and small slices of mango. Again so refreshing and light! Cafe lota is a perfect place to spend time on a winter afternoon or your summer evenings.