Not Just Momo, Café Lungta Serves Up True Himalayan Flavours

Start with the Khassi Ko Masu, roasted lamb chops marinated with a dry spice blend and cooked to perfection.

The dish that hit home and hard was the Wai Wai Sandheko – savory instant noodles {yes, the real Wai Wai}, tossed with a mix of chopped onions, tomato, coriander, olive oil and fresh squeezed lime juice; seasoned lightly with salt and pepper. Darjeeling loves this stuff and so did we!

After a crackling snack like that, go for something soft and super-hot like the Alu Sandheko which is essentially boiled potatoes diced and tossed with a mix of chopped onions, leeks, coriander, green chillies, roasted sesame and fenugreek seeds, mustard oil and lime juice. Incidentally, sandekho means tossed, and at Café Lungta they do a lot of that!

Of course, there are momo – in fact they are super-sized! Try the Darjeelingey Momo {available in pork, chicken and vegetarian variants} which are their signature homemade Darjeeling momo made with fermented dough and served with Dalle Khursani dip.