All about authenticity, Café Lungta takes the focus off momo, and turns the spotlight on some lesser-known offerings from Bhutan, Nepal and Darjeeling.
Not Just Momo, Café Lungta Serves Up True Himalayan Flavours
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Mountains Aren’t All Momo
Start with the Khassi Ko Masu, roasted lamb chops marinated with a dry spice blend and cooked to perfection.
The dish that hit home and hard was the Wai Wai Sandheko – savory instant noodles {yes, the real Wai Wai}, tossed with a mix of chopped onions, tomato, coriander, olive oil and fresh squeezed lime juice; seasoned lightly with salt and pepper. Darjeeling loves this stuff and so did we!
After a crackling snack like that, go for something soft and super-hot like the Alu Sandheko which is essentially boiled potatoes diced and tossed with a mix of chopped onions, leeks, coriander, green chillies, roasted sesame and fenugreek seeds, mustard oil and lime juice. Incidentally, sandekho means tossed, and at Café Lungta they do a lot of that!
Of course, there are momo – in fact they are super-sized! Try the Darjeelingey Momo {available in pork, chicken and vegetarian variants} which are their signature homemade Darjeeling momo made with fermented dough and served with Dalle Khursani dip.
More Mountain Mains
Start with a classic like the Sekuwa, or skewered, grilled meats with a sweet and warm spice rub. This is what a local plate of food looks like in Kathmandu. For the more adventurous soul, there is the Karchi Marchi or offals; mountain folk don’t waste a thing!
Step into Bhutan, with the Phakshya Pa – a dish of slow cooked semi-cured pork with daikon radish and bok choy greens, and the Thukpa, a mountain hot pot of sorts!
If you want a sampler, the thalis are a good choice. They have the Thakali Thali which has an assortment of curried meat, vegetables, black lentils and condiments. Alternatively, try the Sel Roti Thali which is a variation of the Thakali Thali but the Sel {round} roti is accompanied with piro alu dum, mula ko Achaar and pyaz tamatar ko achaar.
So We're Thinking...
That these flavours are unusual and the menu items probably sound like gibberish, but make the trip to Café Lungta. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by a burst of flavours, lesser-known menu items and the experience of authentic Himalayan cuisine.
