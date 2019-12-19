Cafe Meraki for Monster Shisha and Sausage Cigars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MOOLCHAND
Ten-Second Takeaway
The Cafe Meraki in Defence Colony Market is wooing customers with its comfort food, laid-back ambience and a stellar shisha menu.
Eat
Chicken Cigar, Fried Ice Cream
Drink
Watermelon Mojito
Winning
The monster shishas, which last up to 2 hours
Is it a café? Is it a lounge?
It’s actually both. The décor is simple: Wooden tables, colourful cushions and occasional splashes of art on the walls. Music is on the loungey side and the emphasis on shishas is high. Unlike the hookas we’re used to, the ones here are gigantic. There’s one shiny golden one shaped like a rifle which wouldn’t be out of place at a gun museum. Lolzz.
The grub
Café Meraki has managed to bag some great chefs, as was evident from the very first starter we were served. The Chicken Cigar was a concoction involving sausages and cheese, both crumbed and fried. The Ginger Chicken too, was crisped to perfection on the outside and tender inside. Their homemade dips and sauces are chock full of flavour and complement the food perfectly.
For something more substantial, the Quattro Pollo Pizza hits the spot with its four different types of spiced chicken. If you’re just looking to chill with some shisha, we say go for the nachos; the fried homemade treats are bound to make your day.
The drinking scene
Currently, Meraki is still in process of procuring certain permissions and only has a stock of imported liquor. While this leaves the bar menu slightly incomplete, you can still enjoy a few select cocktails which the mixologist is more than happy to customise for you. We’d also like to give special mention to the Watermelon Mojito {mocktail} which proved to be the ideal thirst quencher.
So if you’re up for a delish meal and blowing some smoke, we’d say give Café Meraki a visit.
Timings: 11am – 1am
