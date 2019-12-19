Cafe Meraki for Monster Shisha and Sausage Cigars

Café Meraki has managed to bag some great chefs, as was evident from the very first starter we were served. The Chicken Cigar was a concoction involving sausages and cheese, both crumbed and fried. The Ginger Chicken too, was crisped to perfection on the outside and tender inside. Their homemade dips and sauces are chock full of flavour and complement the food perfectly.

For something more substantial, the Quattro Pollo Pizza hits the spot with its four different types of spiced chicken. If you’re just looking to chill with some shisha, we say go for the nachos; the fried homemade treats are bound to make your day.