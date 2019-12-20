This Cute Cafe Serves Delish Pizzas, Oreo Shakes & More, Drop By Now!

Today I and my friends were hungry so we decided to go to Alaknanda market to eat something . while crossing the red light near Kalka Public School. We saw a board of Cafe Mish Mash and we found name cute and different and my friend even joked that only "I" is missing in cafe's name otherwise it will become her nickname "MISHI". After having this interesting discussion how could we not go to Cafe Mish-Mash? The cafe is small but really beautiful, interiors of the cafe are well down, the colour of the cafe is neutral. They have provided two sitting arrangements. One is inside the cafe and the other is outside the cafe. They have a bookshelf and board games to play. Now coming to the food we ordered a Veg pizza, Pav bhaji and Oreo shake. The presentation of the food was really beautiful, looking at the food served by them makes your mouth water. Their shakes are thick and chocolate shakes have lots of chocolate.