A clone of every other cafe in Connaught Place, you may just miss Cafe MRP in the crowd. However its scrumptious food {and drinks} at prices that don’t pinch, set it apart.
Cafe MRP: Doing Food & Drinks At Prices That Are So Right
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Shortcut
Chow Down
Spicy Cheesy Meatballs, Chicken Pepper Steak
Sip On
Long Island Iced Tea, Tequila Sunrise, Bellini
Winning For
The drinks are mixed to perfection and the food uses interesting spice blends. Meats are well cooked and rarely do the portions fall short.
Lowdown On The Ambience
Sadly, the ambience does not impress too much. Much like various other outlets in CP, this place too is a victim of the copy-paste template of the generic cafes. Some elements like direction boards and neon signs make it interesting, but overall, there’s not much to feast your eyes on.
What’s On the Menu?
There’s not much variety when it comes to beverages here, but we’re quite happy with the cocktails. Served in highball glasses, the LIIT makes for an interesting mix of flavours and fizz, while the Tequila Sunrise is just the right amount of refreshing goodness you need after a hard day at work. The food menu brings a lot to the table, literally. The Jungle Curry, Chicken Pepper Steak, Grilled Fish with Lemon Butter Sauce, and even the regular Indian curries are worth a try.
The flavours of the Spicy Cheesy Meatballs go well with drinks and the Chicken Hawaiian Pizza is something you shouldn’t miss. The dessert menu is limited but delivers in terms of taste and portions.
So, We’re Thinking…
Check this place out if you want a low budget party scene, and do not mind loud music. The playlist thankfully is pretty nice {as per us} and the DJ knows what he is doing. Try skipping the chakna section as they’re nothing to write home about and aren’t priced too well either.
#LBBTip
Place your food orders well in advance, as it tends to take its sweet time to reach the table.
Contact: +91 9999801454, +91 9999801339
