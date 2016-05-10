Cafe MRP: Doing Food & Drinks At Prices That Are So Right

There’s not much variety when it comes to beverages here, but we’re quite happy with the cocktails. Served in highball glasses, the LIIT makes for an interesting mix of flavours and fizz, while the Tequila Sunrise is just the right amount of refreshing goodness you need after a hard day at work. The food menu brings a lot to the table, literally. The Jungle Curry, Chicken Pepper Steak, Grilled Fish with Lemon Butter Sauce, and even the regular Indian curries are worth a try.

The flavours of the Spicy Cheesy Meatballs go well with drinks and the Chicken Hawaiian Pizza is something you shouldn’t miss. The dessert menu is limited but delivers in terms of taste and portions.