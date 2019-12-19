Cafe OMG: Mini Hammers, Platters Of Hummus & A Baby Elephant

Café OMG presents food and drinks in style. From mini clay tandoors to liquor filled sugar balls, they are ready to serve you in their “heavenly” set-up.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Chow Down
Mini Falafal Disks, Kachchi Ambi Chicken Tikka, Chocolate Mousse Pot
Sip On
Chocolate Mint Shake, In-house Special Cocktails
Winning For
Serving one of the best hummus platters in town
Heaven And Hell
At OMG, the terrace seating on the floor above is meant to represent hell, and God’s abode lies beneath. The terrace does not really do justice as Satan’s den, but the heavenly dwelling downstairs looks quite unusual and pretty, and even has a baby elephant hanging from the ceiling. The staircase to heaven welcomes you with an angel on the wall, creatively made with buttons.
Had they stuck to the theme when it came to the music, you may have been bored to death. So instead, they have some contemporary English music. They also have a huge screen for sports enthusiasts.
What’s On The Menu?
We started off with an assortment of tikkas. They were served in small clay tandoors and the accompanying chutney, in a petite cooker. The Kachchi Ambi Chicken Tikka along with Classic Chicken Tikka, Paneer Shaslik Tandoori and Sun-dried Tomato Soya Tikka are good picks especially if you enjoy smokey flavours. Tandoori Honey Lime Chicken did not live up to expectations, and can be safely given a miss.
We then tried even more: The Double Cooked Crispy Pork Slices in Hoisin sauce weren’t crispy but were tender enough to please us. Vegetarians have the amazing option of Crispy Corn & Wild Mushroom. The Achaari Vada Pav, served with Lahsuni Chutney, had a south Indian kick to it. Also, trust us and pick the vegetarian Phyllo Spring Rolls over the chicken ones.
However, the two things which would definitely take us back to this place would be their Mini Falafal Disks {served on mini Pita bread disks with some hummus} and the Hummus Platter {Plain, Jalapeno-Coriander, Beetroot & Pesto served with pita bread of course}.
They are about to change their dessert section, and we tried some of the new entrants. Melon Kheer {beautifully presented with the ever so dramatic dry ice} and Chocolate Mousse Pot {served in an edible chocolate pot with a mint twig on top} would both win you over, fo-sho. The Lemon Posset would have been better if it hadn’t been served with mango pulp.
From the drinks menu, we tried their in-house special cocktail, Tangerine which was served with a big sugar ball. The ball contains liquor and you need to break it for it to merge with the rest of the drink {they give you a little hammer!}. We also tried their Chocolate Mint Shake which, as expected, was lovely.
