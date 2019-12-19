Mango Chutney & Ham at Cafe Rock 'n' Rolla

The menu had us impressed at first sight {and the first bite only validated it}. A selection of salads, wraps, rolls, sandwiches, burgers and pasta, the restaurant has managed to include a little bit of everything. Fun combinations like the Mango Chutney Ham Sandwich {a surprisingly winning combination}, Bacon Fries, Porky Cheese Quesadillas and Paratha Tacos await you.

To wash down the deliciousness, look no further than the Green Apple Soda, with its subtle flavour. They can also prepare a bunch of milkshakes. We’d suggest staying away from the Masala Tea as it’s a teabag affair and does nothing for your palate.