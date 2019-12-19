Situated deep inside residential Safdarjung Enclave, Cafe Rock n Rolla has an interesting menu featuring a mix of Mexican, Italian, and quick eats like sandwiches, wraps and quesadillas.
Mango Chutney & Ham at Cafe Rock 'n' Rolla
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Eat
Ham and Mango Chutney Grilled Sandwich, Porky Cheese Quesadilla
Drink
Green Apple Soda
Winning
For its chill vibe; it’s a super steep climb to the first floor. The space is done up with posters of Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix and Marilyn Monroe.
Wraps ‘n’ rolls
The menu had us impressed at first sight {and the first bite only validated it}. A selection of salads, wraps, rolls, sandwiches, burgers and pasta, the restaurant has managed to include a little bit of everything. Fun combinations like the Mango Chutney Ham Sandwich {a surprisingly winning combination}, Bacon Fries, Porky Cheese Quesadillas and Paratha Tacos await you.
To wash down the deliciousness, look no further than the Green Apple Soda, with its subtle flavour. They can also prepare a bunch of milkshakes. We’d suggest staying away from the Masala Tea as it’s a teabag affair and does nothing for your palate.
Musical notes
Apart from the posters of some of the biggest names in music {and the cafe’s name} which point towards a musical inclination, you’re also greeted by a gramophone as you enter. The speakers however, disappoint; the day we visited, we were subjected to the crooning of One Direction. The guitar quietly standing in a corner gives us hope, though; we’re going to be making our own tunes when we visit next.
