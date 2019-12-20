A hidden gem in Gurgaon, Cafe Sante served us some of the best breakfast we’ve had in a long time. Do try their waffles and make-your-own sandwiches.
Want Waffles For Breakfast? Head To Cafe Sante In Gurgaon
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
People looking for American breakfast options will definitely love this place, and the waffles here are amazing.
Ambience
It’s a cute little place that will remind you of cafes in movies. They also have their own space with different varieties of cheese and cold cuts.
How Was Your Experience?
The chef was kind and took good care of us. We loved the food; the hospitality was just a cherry on the cake.
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Comments (0)