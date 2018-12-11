This Gurgaon Cafe Is A Green Oasis In A Concrete Jungle

There are very few open-air restaurants in Gurgaon. So when you come across a cute and chic green oasis in the dusty and dry environs of this city, you are bound to gravitate towards it. A pretty archway leads you into this beautiful place. Cafe Soul Garden is like a whiff of fresh air in a city which is bereft of the colour 'green'. It's a wide expanse of verdant greenery with boxy white metal tables and chairs. It has an inviting ambience - casual and laidback. Add to that a menu comprising of delicious wood-fired oven pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, burgers, salads, and bowl meals. There are refreshing mocktails, teas, and coffee too. It's a perfect getaway for a Sunday afternoon to enjoy the salubrious weather and bask in the sun. They even screen movies in the open, and the best part is they are pet-friendly. So head to this place with your family, friends, and pets for a good time.