A Cafe Worth Visiting!

Saket has been the favourite hangout place lately and we have come to admire the place even more ever since this Turkish cafe called ‘CAFE INSIDE STORIES’ made its way to one of the insta worthy cafes. Not only the gorgeous interiors but the food served here is equally mouth-watering. The gorgeous and pink dim sums served are full of flavours. They are basically chicken dim sums, wrapped up in rose pink covering. The bowl full of Turkish noodles is so tempting. The Cheese Fillo Canopies are so fascinating and full of cheese. The drinks served are thirst-quenching and refreshing. The Kiwi Margarita is a must-try. Basically crushed kiwi and black currant lemon served in a margarita glass. This cafe provides you with great ambience with mouth-watering food. Hence, they have a unique way of displaying their food presentation Last but not the least, for people with a sweet tooth must try 'The Desserts' The Chocolate Tart with ice-cream is the icing on the cake. Loved each and everything of this place whether it's ambience or food or decor or experience. Highly recommended ❤️💌