Cute As A Button, Cafe Yell Is Our New Favourite Place For A Casual Date

We love that it acts as a funky extension to the Yell store that’s sat in Defence Colony market for years. Belonging to the same owners, Vipul and Divya Gupta, it celebrates a darzi’s creative corner with odds and ends strewn around rather artfully.

Think big buttons on the wall, sui-dhaaga kits, chalk boxes, hangers, measuring tapes from wayward branches and sassy scissors. Good thing you’ll have all the time to notice these fun elements if you’re hoping to patch things up with bae here.

If you’re flying solo though, you can sit by the window and watch the world pass by as you munch on bruschetta. Either way, the cafe will be a welcome change from the expensive, wannabe spaces that have sprung up everywhere off late.