This Cafe Offers Amazing Food With A Pretty Decor!

Today we bring to you one of the many gems from Hudson lane, the classy and exquisite, "Cafeteria and Co." Situated at the heart of Hudson lane, this cafe provides one of the best ambiences on offer, across the entire area. With the oh-so-spacious seating arrangements, the beautiful decor and the occasional high chairs giving it a modern touch, making it a picturesque destination for all of us selfie mongers. Swing along, to their soothing music as you sip your cuppa and take those scrumptious bites on offer. Their menu offers a huge spread of (near authentic) pan-Asian, Indian and Italian cuisine, with a series of assorted shakes and drinks, followed by desserts to swear by/ die for. It is worth a shoutout, that there are ample options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. So fret not, and visit; to take your senses on a rollercoaster ride. For the starters, their Peri Peri Chicken tikka, gives you the perfect fusion food, that every Indian (pallet) desires. Plus, the Jamaican jerk chicken pizza is also outstanding (very promising). The pizza here tastes a bomb. Do give it a shot, on your next visit. I personally am a big fan of their tiramisu, which I believe is every coffee lover's dream come true. Make sure to give it a try, for the exceptional taste and texture. The Hazelnut crepe too brings a lot of joy! Wrapping it up, this place is a must go, for those in Delhi. Situated in the college hub, it surely is very pocket-friendly, for the quality and experience that it offers. A big thumbs up to the staff for their prompt service and good food. Cheers!