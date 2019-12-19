Knock On Caffe Tonino's Door For A Hearty Italian Meal

Casual Dining

Caffe Tonino

Sector 43, Gurgaon
One Horizon Center, 1st Floor, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurgaon

With pizzas and pastas galore, Caffe Tonino brings authentic Italian food to One Horizon Center on Golf Course Road, Gurgaon.

Chow Down

Watermelon & Feta Salad, Pear & Pecorino Ravioli

Lunch For Two

One Horizon Center, a commercial complex, is slowly opening its revolving glass doors to restaurants as well. This is just as well – hungry office-goers do need respite at lunch hour.

Caffe Tonino eases rumbling tummies and is usually packed in the afternoon. Located on the plaza level, Caffe Tonino is done up in sunny yellows with nautical-style lighting and lots of garlic pods {used liberally in Italian cooking}.

What’s On The Menu?

Staying true to their Connaught Place menu, the Gurgaon outlet doesn’t try to fix what isn’t broken. Wood-fired pizzas – we tried the Speziata Con Pollo {Spicy Chicken Pizza} – that are light and flavourful remain the highlight of their menu.

However, if you order one thing, and one thing only, we highly recommend the homemade ravioli with pear and pecorino. It’s tossed in a light almond sage butter sauce and was over before we could exclaim ‘Mamma Mia!’

We tried the Watermelon & Feta cheese salad, with a sprinkling of walnuts and a drizzle of honey balsamic. It was polished off quite quickly, so we think that’s enough testament to it’s freshness and taste.

Italian, With A Hint Of Health

Caffe Tonino tries to make eating healthy fun. They have gluten-free pastas, although we prefer our fettuccine traditional and full of carbs.

They also bake a healthy pizza, complete with spinach, broccoli, garlic and a multi-grain crust. No cheese obviously, but we wouldn’t mind taking a bite out of this.

Smoked salmon, grilled chicken and roast lamb make for hearty mains, so you could sub the pizza for one of these options. A slice of banoffee pie and a tall glass of their Shakerato {iced coffee without milk} is the perfect way to end a meal.

So We’re Thinking…

That we’re glad Caffe Tonino made it to this side of the highway, following the success of their Connaught Place outlet. Whether you need to tackle lunch and a meeting at the same time, or would like to go for an easy-breezy date with lots of conversation and good food on the menu, we suggest you stop by.

