Knock On Caffe Tonino's Door For A Hearty Italian Meal

Staying true to their Connaught Place menu, the Gurgaon outlet doesn’t try to fix what isn’t broken. Wood-fired pizzas – we tried the Speziata Con Pollo {Spicy Chicken Pizza} – that are light and flavourful remain the highlight of their menu.

However, if you order one thing, and one thing only, we highly recommend the homemade ravioli with pear and pecorino. It’s tossed in a light almond sage butter sauce and was over before we could exclaim ‘Mamma Mia!’

We tried the Watermelon & Feta cheese salad, with a sprinkling of walnuts and a drizzle of honey balsamic. It was polished off quite quickly, so we think that’s enough testament to it’s freshness and taste.