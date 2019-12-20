Call Kauser Ali For Fantastic Customised Carpets!

In my search for a great affordable rug, I landed up at Dilli Haat (where I've found great affordable rugs before.) I found Kauser Ali's store/booth there, and his curation of carpets was fantastic- the last couple of pictures are from his booth. While I liked the designs he had in store, I wanted a rug that was more contemporary and asked him to work with me on the same. The whole process was an absolute breeze! I had a couple of design references which I shared with him. From coming to my house with samples to find that perfect beige that would match with my furniture, to making a small 1ft X 1ft sample for me before I placed my order (though my intent was to get this carpet made!), to delivering the order and helping me set it up, Kauser Bhai was super accommodating along the way. I don't know much about rugs in full honesty, but I do know what good finish looks like. And the final rug I got (12ft X 10ft) very well made. He's super affordable- almost 1/3rd the cost of branded stores. Customised pieces take a little time- to work with a 1-month window.