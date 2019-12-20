Call Millionaire Pizza For The Perfect Lazy Sunday Meal

Cafes

The Millionaire Pizza & Pasta

Sector 50, Gurgaon
F-27, Baani Square, Near Mayfield Garden, Sector 50, Gurgaon

Millionaire Pizza ticks all the important checkboxes for a great pizza experience; quality of the pizzas were excellent, delivery was speedy and the crust was all kinds of perfect.

I have ordered from Millionaire Pizza lots of times, and have been happy with the consistency of the pies. I called for the Pepperoni and Peri Peri chicken variants, and am happy to report that the meat used was of really good quality. The pepperoni also had a really nice smokey flavour to it.

A thin crust that leaves you feeling satisfied? Millionaire Pizza wins big points for that.

Must-Try

Moneybag. The flavour was so much better than what you get from those fast-food pizza chains.

