You Can Now Buy NYX Products At Nykaa!

We can all lament the unavailability of NYX products, but we’re trying the whole positive way of life these days, so we say rejoice! NYX has officially launched on Nykaa, and we’re here sitting in office with our serious work-face on, while secretly adding gorgeous make-up to our cart.

It’s not just the availability that’s made us happy; the pricing is pretty much on point—it’s priced cheaper than NYX products at Sephora, where finding anything from a brand is harder than finding a needle in a haystack {we don’t really know this, but you get the drift}.

Things that have made it to our cart by now: The Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick, Ombre Lip Duo, Tinted Brow Mascara, and Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray (available both in Matte & Dewy finish).

What’s in your cart?

Price: Starting at INR 425

