Been looking for a safer alternative to commercial milk brands selling adulterated, preservative-laden milk? Farmery might just be what you need.
You Can Now Get Organic, Unadulterated Cow’s Milk Delivered To Your Doorstep
A Moo Point
It all starts with the cows. These guys have their own farm in Sohna where their cows are raised in the best of conditions and are fed with proper fodder, which results in a pure yield. The cows are given no kind of artificial growth hormone or steroids and the resultant milk is absolutely untouched by preservatives or adulterants of any kind. Not just that, they even use an automatic milking machine to milk these cows. No hands, yay!
Got Milk?
Yeah, plenty, which is chilled and then packed in nice glass bottles and delivered within a few hours to your place. Depending on your daily schedule, you can choose a delivery slot for yourself: Either 6 – 8 am or 8 – 10 am.
They’re currently actively delivering in Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Chattarpur, SDA, Hauz Khas, Green Park, Janakpuri, and Gurgaon. Call them up and ask if your area isn’t listed.
Price: Two-day trial costs INR 100; monthly prepaid subscription costs INR 1,950 {for one litre bottles}
