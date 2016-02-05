Gone are the days when candles were used only for romantic candle-lit dinners. While they’re great for some light {duh}, the nice, fragrant variants can actually alter moods—it can uplift us, relax us, make us fall asleep, and even remind us of Christmas! If one small candle can do such wonders {are candles the answer to all our problems?}, we should definitely stock up on lots of them. Want help? We’ve got your back.
Can You Candle This: Where to Get Scented Candles in the City
Diptyque
A lush combination of wax and perfume, Diptyque candles are perfect if you’re in the mood to pamper yourself at home. Diptyque candles are available in about fifty scents, inspired by childhood memories, nature, or journeys, and you can get your hands on some yourself at Moon River. Although these are slightly on the expensive side, the fragrances are gorgeous enough to compensate for it. Sort of. Plus, we love that they are Instagram friendly! Where: D-16, Defence Colony. Or you can shop online here. Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar Price: Starting at INR 825 Follow them on Facebook here.
Kama Ayurveda
Known mainly for their beauty products, Kama Ayurveda does a limited range of candles as well. The fragrant candles in their collection have all been derived from India; Madurai for instance. We would definitely like to see more from their range of candles. Where: For a complete list stores click here. Shop online here. Price: Starting at INR 500 Follow them on Facebook here.
Niana
Fuelled by love for both fragrance and candles, Niana brought soy candles on to the scene in 2010. After that there was no looking back. Niana has a range of dreamy candle names, like Mediterranean Breeze and Honeysuckle Jasmine. If you had to pick one, we’d suggest you go for the White Tea & Berries Candle {or just pick them all}. They do bespoke collections for weddings and birthdays too. Where: For a complete list of stores, click here or shop online here. Price: Starting at INR 650 Contact: 011 26503911 Follow them on Facebook here.
Rosemoore
This UK-based brand has a variety of fragrances that fall into five main fragrance categories- floral, fruit, spice, citrus, woody, and food. The candles vary in shape, size, and cost. We love the affordable pillar candles, especially the ones in invigorating Eucalyptus & Kaffir Lime. They do have a physical store, but we’ve come back disappointed a couple of times because they run out of stock. Where: Locate their stores here. Prices: Starting at INR 350 Contact: 011 41025828 Shop online here.
Goodearth
Other than providing exquisite home decor, Good Earth has a great collection of candles. These candles come in beautiful designed glasses {you can reuse these, yay!} and in an assortment of fragrances. These candles are a little bit on the pricier side, though. Where: For a complete list of stores, click here or shop online. Price: Starting at INR 2,000 Follow them on Facebook here.
The Fragrance People
The Fragrance People has an array of popular fragrances in their candles that are quite cost-effective. Our recommended pick would be Midnight Jasmine for its soothing floral notes. Where: For a complete list of stores click here. Shop online here. Price: Starting at INR 570 Follow them on Facebook here and on Instagram here.
