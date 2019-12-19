Khan Market’s Capital Art Gallery for Fulfilling Framing and Mounting

Pictures sometimes capture more than what words could ever say. And when a picture’s worth a thousand words and more, we say— frame it! Our numero uno spot for all framing work, whether it’s pictures, posters, notes or cards—is Capital Art Gallery in Khan Market.

Run and owned by Vishal Gujral, this store was opened in 1999 by Vishal after his return from a trip abroad, where he had a chance to see some beautiful moulds, and frames in all shapes and sizes, colours and designs. He decided to bring this art back home, and over the years has gathered a fantastic collection of frames to suit whatever it is you’re looking at getting framed.