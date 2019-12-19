A great place to go for all your mounting and framing needs, Capital Art Gallery does a stunning job of prettying up your art, posters and cards.
Khan Market’s Capital Art Gallery for Fulfilling Framing and Mounting
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Picture Perfect
Pictures sometimes capture more than what words could ever say. And when a picture’s worth a thousand words and more, we say— frame it! Our numero uno spot for all framing work, whether it’s pictures, posters, notes or cards—is Capital Art Gallery in Khan Market.
Run and owned by Vishal Gujral, this store was opened in 1999 by Vishal after his return from a trip abroad, where he had a chance to see some beautiful moulds, and frames in all shapes and sizes, colours and designs. He decided to bring this art back home, and over the years has gathered a fantastic collection of frames to suit whatever it is you’re looking at getting framed.
A Relieved Frame of Mind
Hailed by a massive fan following, {boasting letters from High Commissions of the UK, Australia, US of A, Canada and… LBBD}, the place stocks a good mix of frames. There are classic designs, some with an antique finish, and a few bright colours as well.
We’ve been going to him for the past couple of years, and we always find something fitting for the picture at hand—from our graduation day photographs and collages or written notes, to our favourite posters that bring back fond memories—all guarded by a bespoke frame from Capital Art!
#LBBTip
They also do quick deliveries along with quality work. They will be the best people to tell you how to do your frames according to the colours and layout of your rooms.
Contact: 011 2652630, +91 9811445439
