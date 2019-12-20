Heading To Agra? You've Got To Try The Butter Chicken At Capri Restaurant

Capri serves authentic north-Indian and Mughlai cuisine. You can count on yummy food, a calm atmosphere, and reasonable prices. It was established in 1967 and since then has been a favourite of thousands of people across not just Agra but Delhi NCR and other cities as well. Ask your parents—there’s a good chance they’ll have a wave of nostalgia just thinking about the flavours at Capri.

It’s a must visit with family or friends, particularly when you’re looking to indulge in some high on calories and taste.