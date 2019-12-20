Capri Restaurant is situated in Delhi Gate, Hari Parwat in Agra. This restaurant is a food paradise with dishes rich in flavour and great service.
Heading To Agra? You've Got To Try The Butter Chicken At Capri Restaurant
- Price for two: ₹ 850
- Delivery Available
Since 1967...
Capri serves authentic north-Indian and Mughlai cuisine. You can count on yummy food, a calm atmosphere, and reasonable prices. It was established in 1967 and since then has been a favourite of thousands of people across not just Agra but Delhi NCR and other cities as well. Ask your parents—there’s a good chance they’ll have a wave of nostalgia just thinking about the flavours at Capri.
It’s a must visit with family or friends, particularly when you’re looking to indulge in some high on calories and taste.
What To Eat?
The staff here is rather nice and the service is quick. Coming to the food – they serve the absolute best butter chicken, palak paneer, pindi cholle and naan. They also serve delicious sweet corn soup, tandoori chicken and lachcha paratha. Trust us, you’re going to need a nap after a meal here!
So We're Saying...
If you’re planning a weekend getaway to Agra and wish to have something other than the famous kachori, you need to head to Capri Restaurant and put an end to all those food cravings. We can’t stress enough on how good the butter chicken that they serve is.
#LBBTip
There’s enough seating capacity here for a large party. They’ve also changed the decor, but the taste remains as authentic as ever.
- Price for two: ₹ 850
- Delivery Available
