When you’re in Hauz Khas Village with your buds and don’t want your visit to be all about super loud music, choose Capsule.
Choose Capsule In HKV For Drinks & Quiet Time
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Delivery Available
Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Lowdown On The Ambience
The rooftop is nicely done with pretty lights and hanging planters. There’s lots of comfy cushions and posters on the walls. The joint spans four floors and each floor has booths so you can get “private” seating with your friends.
The music is mostly old-school, a great change from the loud EDM which dominates HKV.
Must Order
Chicken Cheese Fries, Chicken Pizza.
I didn’t explore the bar menu but the Virgin Mojito deserves a mention.
So, We're Saying...
Head to Capsule for a relatively quiet time. The terrace is great for chilling solo too- just carry your laptop with a few episodes of your favourite sitcom.
