Choose Capsule In HKV For Drinks & Quiet Time

Bars

Capsule

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

29-A, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Shortcut

When you’re in Hauz Khas Village with your buds and don’t want your visit to be all about super loud music, choose Capsule.

Lowdown On The Ambience

The rooftop is nicely done with pretty lights and hanging planters. There’s lots of comfy cushions and posters on the walls. The joint spans four floors and each floor has booths so you can get “private” seating with your friends.

The music is mostly old-school, a great change from the loud EDM which dominates HKV.

Must Order

Chicken Cheese Fries, Chicken Pizza.

I didn’t explore the bar menu but the Virgin Mojito deserves a mention.

So, We're Saying...

Head to Capsule for a relatively quiet time. The terrace is great for chilling solo too- just carry your laptop with a few episodes of your favourite sitcom.

