Colourful and quirky interiors, and an interesting menu that brings out the hawker theme in the best of ways, Cafe Hawkers is a delightful hang out in the middle of Connaught Place.
From Carts To À La Carte: Cafe Hawkers
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Chow Down
Prawn Tempura, Risotto Rice Balls with Tomato, Rouille and Arancini
Sip On
Old Fashioned, Apple Sour Martini
Winning For
Its quick and responsive service staff, great meals served at cheap prices and the happy hour menu, which will itself give you a happy high.
Lowdown On The Ambience
The wood and metal mix in the interiors make for a comfortable ambience. Bright colours, rolling pins, jars and cartoon portraits are the highlights here, along with a good mix of multi-genre music that will make you hum a tune or two.
What’s On the Menu?
The menu offers a variety of dishes which include hawker-style preparations such as the Achari Cutlet Slider and Cycle Chhap Bambaiya Sandwich, which will satiate your street food cravings. Chef specials such as Prawn Tempura, Risotto Rice Balls with Tomato, Rouille and Arancini, and Sukha Mutton with paratha are worth a try.
The well-stocked bar serves up an array of Indian and foreign liquors, but it is the Old Fashioned {muddled sugar, whisky and bitters} and the Apple Sour Martini {a fruity twist to your regular Martini} that win big.
So, We’re Thinking…
When in Connaught Place, this is the place to chill on a low budget. Keep the beer coming and chow down on some delicious snacks.
#LBBTip
You can ask the waiter for the chef’s special, and also guide them on how you would like your drink. They’re more than happy to go the extra mile and always serve with a smile.
