From Carts To À La Carte: Cafe Hawkers

The menu offers a variety of dishes which include hawker-style preparations such as the Achari Cutlet Slider and Cycle Chhap Bambaiya Sandwich, which will satiate your street food cravings. Chef specials such as Prawn Tempura, Risotto Rice Balls with Tomato, Rouille and Arancini, and Sukha Mutton with paratha are worth a try.

The well-stocked bar serves up an array of Indian and foreign liquors, but it is the Old Fashioned {muddled sugar, whisky and bitters} and the Apple Sour Martini {a fruity twist to your regular Martini} that win big.