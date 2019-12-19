Order Your Chinjabi Fix Home from Casa Asia

A solution to feed those late night chilli chicken cravings has arrived. Casa Asia offers an array of staples, of which the pan-fried dim sums and accompanying dip deserve a special mention.

Other appetisers recommended by the staff include the Ginger Fish and Spring Rolls, which were both well-flavoured but had lost their crunch on the way home.

Another option for single-person meals are the Casa Boxes. We particularly enjoyed the comforting combination of Hakka Noodles and Hilly Chilly Chicken, and also sampled the Glass Noodles Salad, which albeit tasty, was less Asian than anticipated.

Packaging is neat, but delivery can be slow; please keep in mind that promised crispy fried items may not survive the ride!