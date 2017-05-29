I have been taking Bollywood and Contemporary dance classes from CDD for over a year now and it's been a fun ride. They mix things up quite well so one doesn't get bored. Performing on stage with them was quite a high!
Casa De Dance Offers Bollywood, Jazz, Contemporary, Zumba & More
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
No complaints! Teachers are friendly and do what they do very well.
What's My Pro Tip?
Located right around the corner from M block market, so the next time you're there drop in for a FREE trial class!
Anything Else?
Highly recommended for those looking to dance socially or professionally. They also offer event choreography services, so hit 'em up if you wanna dance like a pro at your best friend's wedding.
