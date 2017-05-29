Casa De Dance Offers Bollywood, Jazz, Contemporary, Zumba & More

img-gallery-featured

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

I have been taking Bollywood and Contemporary dance classes from CDD for over a year now and it's been a fun ride. They mix things up quite well so one doesn't get bored. Performing on stage with them was quite a high!

What Could Be Better?

No complaints! Teachers are friendly and do what they do very well.

What's My Pro Tip?

Located right around the corner from M block market, so the next time you're there drop in for a FREE trial class!

Anything Else?

Highly recommended for those looking to dance socially or professionally. They also offer event choreography services, so hit 'em up if you wanna dance like a pro at your best friend's wedding.