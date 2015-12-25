Casa Pop is a one-stop shop for an eclectic mix of fashion and décor items, featuring soft furnishings, fun furniture pieces, apparel, and jewellery.
Casa Pop: A Bright, Kitschy, & Eclectic Mix of Décor Products
One look at Casa Pop’s collection and you’ll know it’s not for the lover of minimal style. That, in no way, means that the range here is loud and obnoxious; on the other hand, there’s a certain way the pop of colours and the kitsch factor mingle to result in something arty and fun—nothing in-your-face.
The variety of products available is rather impressive, and to avoid being overwhelmed, we suggest you browse by collection. Our picks? Sadabahaar, Sherbitini, and Chevron Bagh. And just for the cool fusion between Indian & Chinese design, we suggest you check out the Indochine collection as well.
What’s new in store?
Well…a new store {in Santushti Shopping Complex}. A concept store, to be specific, that presents a range of limited edition pieces that have been created in-house and curated as well. They’ve recently introduced brocade trunks that can be gorgeous additions to a room. Looking for smaller things to start off with? They have beautiful breakfast trays, coasters, cushions, and lots more to choose from.
