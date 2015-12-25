One look at Casa Pop’s collection and you’ll know it’s not for the lover of minimal style. That, in no way, means that the range here is loud and obnoxious; on the other hand, there’s a certain way the pop of colours and the kitsch factor mingle to result in something arty and fun—nothing in-your-face.

The variety of products available is rather impressive, and to avoid being overwhelmed, we suggest you browse by collection. Our picks? Sadabahaar, Sherbitini, and Chevron Bagh. And just for the cool fusion between Indian & Chinese design, we suggest you check out the Indochine collection as well.