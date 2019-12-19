Part of the largest fitness health club brand in the world, Fitness First in South Point Mall, Gurgaon offers a pretty cool gym, and fitness facilities to the health-conscious in town. From nutrition training and freestyle to yoga and a dash track, they have your work out sessions covered.
Catch Up On Your Health With Fitness First, Gurgaon
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Shortcut
What Is It?
Headquartered in UK, Fitness First has hundreds of thousands of members. We know that they treat fitness as a science rather than a routine {seriously, their trainers are pretty hardcore}, and they’re doing their part in introducing some health to our increasingly unhealthy lifestyles.
What’s On Offer?
They have specialised fitness plans for each member. Try out their Dynamic Movement Training technique for an efficient movement routine, or their Freestyle Group Training area aimed at working out your whole body with the help of in-house instructors and experts.
How Should You Join
They have multiple plans depending on your course duration {the standard duration is six months}, and have options for smaller as well as longer time periods. You can either pay via credit card every month, or in a lump sum at the beginning of the course. They have customised plans for businesses, too, and also provide space for company events {like team building exercises}.
Other Outlets
- Nearest Metro Station: NEHRU PLACE
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Other Outlets
- Nearest Metro Station: NEHRU PLACE
Comments (0)