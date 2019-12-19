Celebrate With Wheat Momos! Brown Sugar Has A New Cafe In Central Delhi

Cafes

Brown Sugar

Connaught Place, New Delhi
3.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

N-20, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Momo lovers, rejoice! Brown Sugar has another outlet in Delhi, and this one's making things a lot easier. For starters, the new outlet has opened in N-Block, Connaught Place, so it's centrally-located for almost everyone (Yay West Delhi folks, Wheat Steamos are just a 25-minute metro ride away). Moreover, the CP outlet is not a delivery-only one, but is more like a cafe with decent seating space on top.  

While the ground floor is where you place orders, you can grab a seat upstairs which has a slightly grunge-themed ambience with canister tables and cushioned bar stools. Order from their vast menu of grilled sandwiches, wheat rolls, pizza and milk shakes, but it is their momos that will always have our heart.

We're happy to report that the momo here is just as good as it has always been and as usual, will make you want to pack a plate for home too. We're almost hungry thinking about them now. 

Long story short: The new CP outlet is worth checking out. 

