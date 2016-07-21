Get Your Ceramic Fix At Antique Craft, Paharganj

Apart from these, the store also stocks up on woodwork, glassware and items in stone. There are hanging lamps, fancy incense holders, jewellery boxes and multi-coloured bowls; sift through and you’re sure to find something that might be useful around the house. The shop also has rows of bangles in glass and wood, along with those beaded necklaces seen in every second shop in Paharganj. In essence, if you’re looking for stuff to put around your room or knick-knacks for presents, you might find a lot to consider under the same roof here.

Where: Antique-Craft {Deluxe – India}, 5134, Main Bazaar, Paharganj

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg

Contact: 011 23562370