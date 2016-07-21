It’s a truth widely known that Paharganj can surprise you with the sheer range of goods available in the stores {and at such throwaway prices}; be it for yourself or your home. One such gem is Antique Craft, which has a plethora of items in ceramic and other materials for your entire household.
Get Your Ceramic Fix At Antique Craft, Paharganj
From Door Knobs To Coffee Pots
The ceramic ware, which they manufacture on their own, extends from printed tiles in varying sizes and patterns; right from tiny camels and the usual floral kind to pretty coffee pots and containers. They also have a host of hooks and knobs in a riot of colours lined down the sides of the shop. We loved the little hand-painted drawers set in wooden frames, available in sets of two to four {gifts for that next housewarming party sorted}.
A Mixed Bag
Apart from these, the store also stocks up on woodwork, glassware and items in stone. There are hanging lamps, fancy incense holders, jewellery boxes and multi-coloured bowls; sift through and you’re sure to find something that might be useful around the house. The shop also has rows of bangles in glass and wood, along with those beaded necklaces seen in every second shop in Paharganj. In essence, if you’re looking for stuff to put around your room or knick-knacks for presents, you might find a lot to consider under the same roof here.
Where: Antique-Craft {Deluxe – India}, 5134, Main Bazaar, Paharganj
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg
Contact: 011 23562370
