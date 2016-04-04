If you’re on a strict workout regime and need to constantly feed your body protein, or need a dose of energy to keep you going for a few hours without investing in a long leisurely brunch: Cereal bars to the rescue. We don’t recommend substituting any meal with these, but it’s always good to keep one in your handbag for those emergency hunger scenarios.
#LBBPicks: Cereal Bars That We Love For Their Taste & Energy
MojoBar—Nutty Apricot
With promises of high fibre content and no preservatives, MojoBar’s Nutty Apricot has our votes for its unique texture and subtle flavours {we were reminded of gud patti but hey, that’s just us}. As opposed to the rest of their flavours {Yogurt Berry and Choco Almond}, this one’s mild and not too sweet. We’re saving it for a quick snack on our way back home.
Nature Valley—Oats and Honey
One of the first health bars to make an appearance in India, we still turn to Nature Valley for its wholesome, consistent experience. We like the Oats and Honey for its mild, sweet flavours.
Where: Your local grocery store or chemist
Price: Starting at INR 80 per bar
Yogabar—Cashew and Orange
These bars are nothing more than slivers, but they do their job when it comes to chasing away your hunger. Available in a bunch of flavours including Vanilla Almond, Nuts & Seeds {we liked this one the least} and Chocolate Chunk, we only pick up the Cashew Orange every single time for its zest fresh flavours. The Peanut Butter one with a hint of creaminess comes a close second.
Rite Bite Work—Out Mix Double
As the name suggests, this one’s purely targetted towards the gymming and weight-lifting population. Infused with milk and dark chocolate, this adds just that slightest element of taste to your diet.
Where: Shop online at Amazon or at your local grocery store
Price: Starting at INR 279 for a box of six
Georgia Dakota’s Fruit & Nut Tropical Granola
Wheat-free granola comprising dried mango, pineapple, papaya and cashews, with a honey and banana base, Georgia Dakota does fresh granola. You can also get loose granola in convenient bottles. We’d also recommend trying their coconut oil infused granola while you’re at it.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
All Good Bars- Chocolate
Started by Chetan Pal, who comes from a hospitality background {he’s worked at Michelin Star restaurants}, All Good Bars come in two flavours: Le Chocolat and Berrylicious. These bars contain no preservatives and are gluten-free. Whereas the Berrylicious is on the sweeter side, we loved the chocolate one for its beautiful combination of Californian almonds, rice crispies, pumpkin seeds, walnuts and organic chocolate. We’re definitely popping these into our handbags for those emergency hunger moments.
Where: Buy online here.
Price: INR 50 for one bar
