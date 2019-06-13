This Hidden Gem Is Definitely A Paradise For All Book Lovers

Cha Bar is a gem hidden inside the Oxford Bookstore in Connaught Place. Those who are book lovers must definitely visit this place where they can sit, relax read their favourite books and munch on something from this little cafe. So this is the place from where you not only buy books out of a large collection, but you can read them as well in the cafe! It has got a really charming and welcoming ambience where you will feel like spending your time friends or even alone. My favourite place since so many years. and as I never miss to have mutton keema samosa there. To go with it this time I ordered black currant ice tea! Usually, I stick to their cold coffee which is amazing. They got the best staff who are very courteous and efficient. The taste hasn’t changed much in these years! Love this place even more whenever I go there! It’s a small cafe with an extensive menu comprising of a great variety of teas, other drinks, and snacks! And the interior is really nice and vibrant where you would love to spend time with your friends or even spend time alone getting close to books and of course indulge yourself in sumptuous delights!