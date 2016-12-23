Chaat Corner in Aurobindo market is a one stop shop for all your tangy chaat cravings.
Go To The Chaat Corner For The Best Bombay Bhel In Delhi
Street Food
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Let’s Chaat About It
Situated in the bustling chaos of Aurobindo market, surrounded by tailors and home appliance stores, this chaatwala is a very busy man. Every time you make your way to him, he has a crowd he’s busy feeding his gol gappas to, or busy frying one of those yummy aloo tikkis.
What’s The Chaatwala Special?
He has a wide variety of treats from gol gappe to Sev Puri, but his special is Bombay Ki Bhel, which he claims is the best in Delhi!
The best time to visit him though is October, where he extends his shop for the festivities and has a lavish spread of everything ranging from pao bhaji to Ram Laddoos.
So We’re Saying…
The next time you’re paying a visit to your tailor in Aurobindo Market, stop by Chaat Corner and make a chaaty evening out of it.
#LBBTip
The gol gappe ka paani is to die for. Try it out.
