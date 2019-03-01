Get Your Chaat Cravings Fulfilled At This Street Food Joint in Rajouri garden

Atul Chaat Corner is one of the most popular street food joints in the Rajouri Garden market. It has a great variety of options for all chaat lovers, such as gol gappe, aloo tikki, pao bhaaji, aloo chat, dahi bhalle and more! It even offers desserts such as kulfi falooda on the menu. They have a token system in place, the staff is very courteous and helpful and the service is prompt. The outlet doesn't have any seating options and it is self-service. They do have a few tables set up around which you can stand and eat. It is such a refreshing delight when you’re tired from all the shopping! The crowd is mixed with chaat lovers of all ages. The food tastes great, especially the gol gappe which are oh-so refreshing after all that shopping and are a must try! We stopped at this outlet for a plate of aloo tikki, but it was going to take a few minutes as the tikki was going to be prepared fresh. While waiting, we couldn’t resist the tangy and lip smacking gol gappas and decided to dig in! A plate of 5 pieces of gol gappas was priced at INR 40, but well, they were totally worth it. The prices might be on a slightly higher side relative to other street vendors, but the taste and quality totally made up for it and we weren’t complaining! We also then had the Aloo Tikki and it was perfectly soft yet crisp, served up with some dahi, onions and chutney. It looked fresh and delicious and tasted equally good. This place is a gem in the market for all those shopping and wanting to have a light snack quickly! Prices might seem to be on a higher side in comparison to other street stalls but it is a place that offers value for money, along with great taste and decent hygiene for a street food option.