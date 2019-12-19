Chacha Saree Bazaar Is Great For Affordable Suits, Sarees & Lehengas

That it's got great reasonable saree and lehenga options. If you're in the madness that is Sarojini, it helps to have some sense of direction as to where to go for a specific need. Not all the little saree/suit stores are worth the rummaging, but this one makes the cut for sheer variety. As a person that detests spending money on wedding wear that I will barely ever use, this store proves perfect for someone like me. Not only do these guys have ready options starting at INR 500, they're happy to stitch a lehenga or suit for you as well. The only thing they don't do is blouses, but the nearby Babu market and its plethora of ready-to-wear blouses can easily sort you out in that department. When here, focus more on their wedding sarees; their chiffons and georgettes are clear winners.