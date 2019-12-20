Chai Story In CP Is Great For Those Shopping Breaks

The Chai Story

New Delhi, Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

H-35/9, Middle Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

View 3 Other Outlets

Chai Story is a small, cosy tea joint in Connaught Place where you can get piping hot tea and sandwiches. It’s a great pit stop while you’re out shopping on weekends {or weekdays}.

Who Is It For?

CP is known for shopping and eating and you will get tired at some point; it makes for a perfect tea break, and Chai Story understands that.

Tea-ming With Flavour

They have a wide variety of tea blends on offer, though not at par with other tea joints in the city, though I’d still recommend you give them a try. I especially like their honey dew tea.

I also enjoyed the tidbits that go along with the tea. They have sandwiches, wraps and momos to name a few, making for a small-yet-cosy stop for chai.

Anything Else?

The cafe is located in the middle lane right opposite H&M, so it won’t be difficult for you to locate it.

Other Outlets

The Chai Story

Rajendra Place, New Delhi
3.2

183, Rajendra Bhawan, Rajendra Place, New Delhi

The Chai Story

Satya Niketan, New Delhi
4.3

292, 1st Floor, Opp. Venkateswara College, Satyaniketan, New Delhi

The Chai Story

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
3.9

46, Bungalow Road, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

