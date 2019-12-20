Chai Story is a small, cosy tea joint in Connaught Place where you can get piping hot tea and sandwiches. It’s a great pit stop while you’re out shopping on weekends {or weekdays}.
Chai Story In CP Is Great For Those Shopping Breaks
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Who Is It For?
CP is known for shopping and eating and you will get tired at some point; it makes for a perfect tea break, and Chai Story understands that.
Tea-ming With Flavour
They have a wide variety of tea blends on offer, though not at par with other tea joints in the city, though I’d still recommend you give them a try. I especially like their honey dew tea.
I also enjoyed the tidbits that go along with the tea. They have sandwiches, wraps and momos to name a few, making for a small-yet-cosy stop for chai.
Anything Else?
The cafe is located in the middle lane right opposite H&M, so it won’t be difficult for you to locate it.
