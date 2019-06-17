Visit This Store In Champa Gali For Hand-Painted Key Chains, Diaries & A Lot More

Renu and Rekha Art Zone is a tiny, cute shop located near People Tree in Champa Gali. If you are someone who is fond of Indian handicrafts and hand-painted goods, we are sure you'll have a great time shopping here. From earrings and diaries to keychains and lamps, you will come across a lot of pretty stuff here.

Started by the two sisters, Renu and Rekha, each of their piece is created meticulously by them. They pay attention to detailing (they do a lot of stripes, flower motifs) and colours (think greens, yellow, pink) which is quite apparent in their products.

If you've been wanting to give a dull corner in your house a colourful makeover, we've found the place for you. We really love this brand's hand-painted lamps which they sell for INR 1,500 each.

Renu and Rekha's other pieces are priced quite well too. The keychains and earrings will cost you around INR 150 while the fridge magnets are for INR 100.