Done With Parathas? 4 More Things You Should Be Eating At Chandni Chowk
Khan Omelette Corner
This is the ideal place to go to if you’re a little bit obsessed with eggs. They are famous for their soft fluffy omelettes and serve these starting 6pm till midnight.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Shiv Misthan Bhandar
Famous for its chole bhature, Shiv Mishthan Bhandar also has one of the the best Nagori halwas in Delhi.
Sweet Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Jung Bhahadur Kachori Wala
Like the name suggests, this guy is famous for his kachoris. However, his spicy aaloo sabzi will make your eyes water, but will always have you begging for seconds. Sigh.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Ram Prashad Makhan Lal
While you enjoy the spicy chole puri, their sweet, juicy and soft rasgullas will satiate your sweet tooth.
Sweet Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 100
