Done With Parathas? 4 More Things You Should Be Eating At Chandni Chowk

Chandni Chowk is famous for its vast variety of delicious street food, this list of the same will guide to some of the yummiest dishes in town.

Khan Omelette Corner

This is the ideal place to go to if you’re a little bit obsessed with eggs. They are famous for their soft fluffy omelettes and serve these starting 6pm till midnight.

48, Katra Bariyan, Lal Kuan, Near Fatehpuri Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Shiv Misthan Bhandar

Famous for its chole bhature, Shiv Mishthan Bhandar also has one of the the best Nagori halwas in Delhi.

375, Kucha Ghasi Ram, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Jung Bhahadur Kachori Wala

Like the name suggests, this guy is famous for his kachoris. However, his spicy aaloo sabzi will make your eyes water, but will always have you begging for seconds. Sigh.

1104, Gali Bhojpura Road, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Ram Prashad Makhan Lal

While you enjoy the spicy chole puri, their sweet, juicy and soft rasgullas will satiate your sweet tooth.

453, Khari Baoli, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

