Chandon Brunch @ Public Affair!

It's a perfect Sunday when you can binge and drink away unlimited Champagne with your friends. Public Affair located in Khan Market offers a Sunday Brunch which serves a variety of starters to choose from to Main Course and Dessert! The spread is perfect for both vegetarians & non-vegetarians with ample options to choose from. Even though the menu is changed weekly but it consists of varieties of Vegetarian & Non- Vegetarian Sushi, Types of Cheese, Fresh Salads, Assorted Bread, Dips & Sauces, Grilled Appetizers which are spread on a high table! They then serve you assortment of starters my favourite being Chelo Kebab, Shiitake Mushroom, Chicken Meatballs, Calamari Prawns! It's not over yet, next up are the various Flatbreads, we tried the Pepperoni & Vegetarian Flat Bread and then finally moved on to our Main Course! We enjoyed the Prawn Massaman Curry, Tepanyaki Chicken and Pad Thai Noodles! For Dessert, we tried their Red Velvet, Blueberry Cheesecake, Tiramisu and Chocolate Brownie which was to die for! While hogging on delicious food we sipped on Orange Mimosa and French & Mojito.